Alberta’s government is taking action to keep Alberta safe, prosperous, and full of opportunity. From prioritizing victim safety and helping more Albertans find work, to speeding up major project approvals, we’re focused on tangible steps that keep our communities safe, support workers, and grow the economy.

Strong public safety starts with putting victims first. That’s why our government is expanding Alberta’s electronic monitoring program to better supervise repeat offenders and help keep victims safe. Budget 2026 invests $4.1 million over three years to add real-time notifications for victims and expand the program across the province. Victims who choose to participate will get immediate alerts if an offender crosses a court-ordered boundary or comes near a protected location. With 24-7 GPS monitoring and stronger enforcement of court conditions, this expansion puts victims first and gives them something they’ve often lacked: peace of mind.

Helping Albertans succeed in the workforce remains a major priority for our government. Through Budget 2026, we’re investing a record $247 million into career and employment services to help Albertans find and keep good jobs. Through partnerships with more than 160 service providers, this funding will connect people to training, job opportunities, and supports in high-demand sectors across the province. It also includes $35 million for simulated worksites that offer paid, hands-on training with local employers so Albertans can build skills and move into stable, long-term jobs.

And we’re supporting young Albertans get their start in the workforce through a $20 million investment over three years in youth employment and skills training. This funding will strengthen the Alberta Youth Employment Incentive and other workforce programs, enabling about 3,500 employers to hire up to 8,750 youth across the province. By covering part of the cost of hiring and training, the program makes it easier for businesses to bring young people on board and ensures youth get paid work experience that builds confidence and sets them up for successful careers here at home.

Our government is also making it faster to approve major projects in Alberta by introducing a 120-day timeline for priority projects that are in the provincial interest. This will help reduce unnecessary delays, improve coordination across government and regulators, and give industry the certainty it needs to invest. Indigenous consultation and environmental protections will continue to be an important part of the process. As Alberta works to grow production, expand market access, and strengthen energy security, this step sends a clear message that our province is ready to get major projects built.

Alongside these efforts to strengthen Alberta’s economy, we are also investing in the health and well-being of our communities. I am pleased to share that the Langdon Medical Clinic has been awarded $150,000 through the Rural Team Recruitment Grant Program. This investment from the Ministry of Primary and Preventative Health Services will help expand the clinic’s team, improve access to primary care, and strengthen a more sustainable, community-focused healthcare system.

Together, these actions reflect a broader commitment to building safer communities, giving hardworking Albertans an opportunity to succeed, and driving our economy forward. By strengthening confidence in our justice system, investing in jobs, and cutting red tape, we are building a province we can all be proud of.

As always, please free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

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