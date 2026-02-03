Two Chestermere residents competing in the upcoming 2026 Alberta Winter Games

Two young athletes from Chestermere are gearing up to represent their community at the 2026 Alberta Winter Games, taking place February 13-16 in the Lakeland Region of northeastern Alberta. The provincial multi-sport event brings together youth athletes from across Alberta who have advanced through local qualifiers to compete in a celebration of sport and community spirit.

Among those heading to the Games are local figure skaters Tenley Bren and Sydney Lee, both members of the Ice Edge Skating Club based at the Chestermere Recreation Centre. The pair earned spots on the Zone 2 team during the qualifying season and will compete in their respective figure skating divisions when competition begins next month.

Tenley, a Grade 9 student at St. Gabriel the Archangel School, is set to compete in the Star 6 category. She has a deep connection to the sport, having been on the ice since age 3. Her dedication is evident in her busy schedule, with regular practices six to seven times each week. Beyond her own training, Tenley also gives back by assisting with the club’s CanSkate program, helping younger skaters develop their skills. Her experience exemplifies the dual role many young competitors take on as both athletes and volunteers within their clubs.

Sydney Lee, whose mother Jaclyn Lee serves as president of the Ice Edge Skating Club, will also represent Zone 2 in her figure skating category at the Games. The involvement of both skaters highlights the strong grassroots nature of community sport, where family, club leadership, and athlete development often intersect.

The Alberta Winter Games are structured around a zone system, with athletes selected through a series of local and regional competitions in the fall and winter months leading up to the event. Competitors aged 11-16 from across the province participate in a variety of sports, including winter classics like skiing, hockey, and figure skating, with the event fostering both competitive excellence and camaraderie among young athletes.

For families and supporters in Chestermere, the Games represent a chance to cheer on local talent as they step onto a larger provincial stage. Behind each athlete is a community of coaches, volunteers, and clubs that help nurture young competitors through years of training.

Those seeking more information about the Ice Edge Skating Club or the athletes’ journey can contact club president Jaclyn Lee at president@iceedgeskatingclub.com

or visit the club’s Facebook page for updates and posts celebrating their achievements.

