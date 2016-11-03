A New Approach to Health and Wellness with Manual Osteopathy

Manual Osteopathy identifies, assesses, and treats the structures and rhythm of your body using a gentle, hands-on approach. Manual Osteopaths are trained to find and treat the root-cause of dysfunction, and not just chase the symptoms. Manual Osteopathy is a drug-free, non-invasive treatment that focuses on treating and strengthening the musculoskeletal framework, which includes joints, muscles, bones, internal organs and fluids of the body.

Manual Osteopathic treatment uses a whole-body approach to health care. The first appointment begins with an assessment of posture, movement, pain, range of motion, and medical history. There are no details that are unimportant — even your diet can offer clues and insights into your pain because our body systems are connected and each individual system affects the body as a whole. The goal of the osteopathic practitioner is to balance all the systems of the body to provide overall good health and wellbeing.

The key principle of Manual Osteopathy is based on all parts of the body functioning together in an integrated manner. One of the common misconceptions when a person feels pain is the pain is coming from the source. Looking at the body as a whole can show that this is not necessarily the case. If one part of the body is restricted, then other parts of the body compensate for this which can lead to inflammation, pain, and stiffness among other things. For example, when the liver is restricted, oftentimes that restriction can manifest itself into perceived pain in the right shoulder. Although you may present with shoulder pain, working directly on the shoulder may not solve the problem. Restoring the liver’s natural function using osteopathic techniques can oftentimes be enough to balance the body and get rid of the pain.

Some of the specific hands-on osteopathic techniques used during treatment include:

• Soft tissue manipulation and stretching

• Mobilization or manipulation of joints

• Gentle movement of structures and organs

• Cranialsacral therapy (assessing and modifying biorhythm)

Manual Osteopathy can help to treat a variety of conditions, including:

• Arthritis

• Migraines and Tension Headaches

• Planter Fasciitis

• Neck Pain Frozen Shoulder

• Lower Back Pain

• Ligamentous Sprains

• Irritable Bowel Syndrome

• Pregnancy Issues

• Sports Injuries

• Joint Problems

• Muscle Spasms/Tears

• Chronic Pain

Most people do not realize that Manual Osteopathy is a covered health benefit under many insurance plans. In fact, Manual Osteopathy is typically covered under its own umbrella, which means it is not combined with chiropractic care, acupuncture, physiotherapy or massage therapy. Manual Osteopathy practitioners will often offer complimentary consultations before you commit to any form of treatment. If you are curious to learn if Manual Osteopathy is right for you, book an appointment with a practitioner in your area.