CALGARY WILDLIFE URGENTLY APPEALS FOR FUNDING TO SUSTAIN OPERATIONS AMIDST FINANCIAL HARDSHIP

Calgary, AB – March 26th, 2024 – The Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society today announced an urgent appeal for funding to maintain its critical operations amid a financial crisis. Facing unprecedented challenges, Calgary Wildlife is in dire need of support to continue its vital mission of caring for injured and orphaned wildlife in the region.

Increased regulatory pressures, which are increasing costs, coupled with the escalating costs associated with wildlife care, have led to a staggering 30% increase in expenses, placing immense strain on Calgary Wildlife’s resources. Despite these rising costs, the organization has encountered a significant drop in donations, experiencing a troubling 40% decline in contributions during the first quarter of 2024.

“As an organization committed to the welfare of wildlife, we find ourselves at a critical juncture,” stated Beki Hunt, Executive Director at Calgary Wildlife. “The combination of increased expenses, regulatory pressures, and the reduction in donations has left us with no choice but to take immediate action to mitigate our financial challenges.”

In response to this financial crisis, Calgary Wildlife is implementing measures to reduce costs, including limiting the number of patients it can accommodate and reducing its operating hours. These difficult decisions are necessary to ensure the organization’s sustainability in the face of financial uncertainty. With the busy season quickly approaching, the strain on resources will be greater than ever.

“We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support we have received from our community over the years,” continued Hunt. “Now more than ever, we appeal to the generosity of individuals and organizations to rally behind us and help us continue our crucial work of rehabilitating injured and orphaned wildlife and releasing them back into their natural habitats. If 500 wildlife lovers could commit to a regular monthly donation of $25, the price of 4 coffees, it would definitely put us in a better place.”

Calgary Wildlife urges individuals, businesses, and philanthropic organizations to consider making a donation to support its operations during this challenging time. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in safeguarding the welfare of wildlife in the Calgary and surrounding areas.

For more information on how to donate or get involved, please visit www.calgarywildlife.org

The Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (Calgary Wildlife) is a registered charitable organization that was established in 1993. Calgary Wildlife provides expert compassionate care to injured and orphaned wildlife in and around the City of Calgary and Southern Alberta. As an accredited veterinary hospital (ABVMA), Calgary Wildlife is open 365 days a year and is the only wildlife rehabilitation centre located within The City. Calgary Wildlife also provides valuable outreach and educational services to the community.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.