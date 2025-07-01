Langdon Chamber Celebrates Local Excellence at 2025 Horse Shoe Awards

The Langdon and District Chamber of Commerce honoured the community’s best and brightest at the annual 2025 Horse Shoe Awards, a celebration of local businesses, service providers, and organizations that go above and beyond in serving Langdon and the surrounding area.

Held on June 14 at a packed community venue, the awards recognized excellence across 19 categories, from retail and recreation to trades and community service. This year’s winners reflected the spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation, and dedication that defines Langdon.

In the #AutoLangdon category, Wenstrom Equipment took top honours, followed by Langdon Auto and Kriegers Kustoms. Connect First Credit Union led the way in #FinancialLangdon, while Langdon Liquor House came first in #FoodRetailLangdon.

The community’s favourite dining spot was Langdon Firehouse, crowned in #LocalDiningLangdon, with Prairie Grounds Coffee House and Il Bricco Ristorante rounding out the top three.

Health and wellness were also well represented. Mint Health + Drugs earned top spot in #HealthLangdon, while Langdon Chiropractic & Wellness Center was recognized in #WellnessLangdon.

Local trades and industry leaders included Trust Plumbing & Gasfitting for #HomeTradeLangdon, and Remuda Building Supplies for #IndustrialLangdon. The #RealtorLangdon award went to Re/Max Key’s Jason Anderson.

Special recognition was given through the Business Spotlight Award, presented to B&T Restaurant, 35 PSI, and Winters Turkeys for their unique contributions. The Community Service Award honoured the Langdon Community Library, Langdon Community Association, and South East Rocky View Food Bank for their tireless work supporting residents.

The Chamber thanked all nominees, sponsors, and residents who voted. The full list of winners and finalists is available on the Chamber’s website.

“This is a celebration of Langdon’s incredible community spirit,” said Chamber spokesperson Bob Wild. “Congratulations to all our winners and nominees—you make Langdon proud.”

