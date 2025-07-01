Chestermere Boxing Club Athletes Make NHL Dreams a Reality

Chestermere is celebrating two of its own as Nathan Behm and Luke Vlooswyk, both regulars at the Chestermere Boxing Club, saw their hockey dreams come true at this year’s NHL Entry Draft.

Behm was selected by the storied Chicago Blackhawks, while Vlooswyk was picked up by the Philadelphia Flyers, marking a proud moment for their families, coaches, and the entire community. The two young athletes have been known not just for their talent on the ice, but also for their dedication to training and fitness at the Chestermere Boxing Club — a place that has played a key role in their development.

“Nathan and Luke have always shown incredible determination and discipline, both in the gym and on the ice,” said a spokesperson for the Chestermere Boxing Club. “We’ve watched them grow not only as athletes but as leaders. Their work ethic sets a great example for younger members at the club.”

The NHL Entry Draft, held this year in Las Vegas, featured top prospects from across North America and beyond, with scouts and general managers seeking the next generation of hockey stars. For Behm and Vlooswyk, hearing their names called is the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice — from early-morning practices to late-night workouts.

Both players are expected to continue their development in junior leagues or college programs before making the jump to professional play. However, their selection signals that NHL teams see significant potential in their skills, character, and commitment.

Chestermere residents have flooded social media with congratulations, with many noting the pride these young men bring to the community.

“These are the moments that inspire our kids and remind us of what’s possible when passion meets perseverance,” said one local coach.

As Behm and Vlooswyk prepare for the next chapter of their hockey careers, Chestermere will be cheering them on every step of the way.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.