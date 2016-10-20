Local Barber celebrates 15 years of making Chestermere look good

Nour Ismail, tends to think of the clients who walk into his barbershop more as family than customers.

Ismail is the owner of Chestermere Barbershop and Styling.

“I like it here,” he said, “it’s so close, like family.”

Before opening his shop in Chestermere he had a store in Calgary. Ismail said that he like working in Chestermere more.

He is one of the few businesses in the city celebrating a 15-year anniversary that is still being operated by the original owner.

The feeling of friendship and family with his customers is what Ismail attributes his success to.

“Because you treat your customer good, the customer for sure will treat you good,” he said.

Most of his customers are regulars.

The growth that Chestermere has gone through since he first opened his doors has amazed him.

“It’s unbelievable the way they grow,” he said.