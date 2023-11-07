Poll: Majority of Canadians want carbon tax off all home heating bills

A Leger poll shows 57 per cent of Canadians want the federal government to remove the carbon tax from everyone’s home heating bills.

“The majority of Canadians don’t think the government should be taxing people for heating their homes,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “The numbers from every region show Canadians know it’s unfair to give some people a break on their home heating bills, but not everyone.

“The federal government needs to listen to the people and take the carbon tax off of home heating bills.”

The federal government is removing the carbon tax from home heating oil for three years. However, that carbon tax relief only helps three per cent of Canadian homes.

The Leger poll, commissioned by the CTF, asked Canadians if they support removing the carbon tax from all forms of home heating energy.

Results of the poll show:

57 per cent of Canadians want carbon tax relief for all home heating

21 per cent oppose extending the carbon tax exemption

22 per cent said they are unsure

The Leger poll found the majority of Canadians in every region of the country support removing the carbon tax from all home heating:

Atlantic: 66 per cent support

British Columbia: 64 per cent support

Saskatchewan and Manitoba: 60 per cent support

Ontario: 58 per cent support

Alberta: 54 per cent support

Quebec: 50 per cent support

“The majority of Canadians already want the carbon tax taken off all home heating bills, but this fight is just starting,” Terrazzano said. “More than 20 per cent of Canadians weren’t sure about the issue yet. As more people learn about it, more people will demand a break on their home heating bills.

“The polling numbers are clear: people don’t think it’s fair to get hit with the carbon tax for trying to stay warm during the winter.”