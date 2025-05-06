David Bexte Elected as New Bow River MP in Landslide Victory

The Bow River riding has officially welcomed a new Member of Parliament. Conservative candidate David Bexte won a commanding majority in the recent federal election, succeeding long-serving MP Martin Shields, who chose not to seek re-election after nearly a decade in Ottawa.

Bexte secured 78.85% of the vote, winning 43,891 ballots out of a total 55,664 cast across the riding, according to final results from Elections Canada. Liberal candidate Bentley Barnes trailed in second place with 9,421 votes, or 16.92% of the vote share.

“I really want to let all voters know how much I appreciate their commitment to show up and vote. I am honoured,” Bexte said in a statement on April 29, shortly after his win was confirmed. “Running for public office takes courage and sacrifice. I thank all my opponents for stepping up for a chance to serve our communities, and I thank Elections Canada for a well-run campaign.”

Chestermere voters, who make up a significant portion of the Bow River constituency, turned out in strong numbers for advance polls, with 21,974 residents casting their ballots early. The overall turnout reflected a strong conservative presence that has consistently defined the riding since its formation in 2015.

Bexte, a farmer and energy sector advocate, emphasized traditional conservative values in his campaign — including lower taxes, energy independence, and support for Alberta’s agriculture and resource sectors.

“Family farms are a national strategic asset and they should be treated as such. Farmers and energy workers built this province and Ottawa needs to stop punishing them,” Bexte said. “MP Martin Shields spent nearly a decade representing the people of Bow River – I am honoured to pick up where he left off.”

Shields, a former Brooks mayor and educator, was first elected in 2015 and became a consistent voice for rural Alberta during his time in Parliament. His departure opened the door for Bexte, who was nominated by Conservative Party members on March 7 to carry the torch.

While Bexte’s victory was decisive, other candidates were also on the ballot. NDP candidate Louisa Gwin received 1,653 votes (2.97%), followed by Tom Lipp of the Christian Heritage Party with 404 votes, and Aaron Patton of the United Party of Canada with 295.

Despite Bexte’s win in Bow River, the national picture favoured the Liberals. Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party secured 162 seats, enough to form a minority government. The Conservative Party will again serve as the Official Opposition, earning 144 seats overall.

Bexte now heads to Ottawa as part of a western conservative contingent that is expected to continue pressing the federal government on energy development, economic competitiveness, and rural infrastructure.

For Chestermere residents, Bexte’s election signals continued advocacy for local agriculture, small business, and energy policies aligned with Alberta’s economic interests — themes that resonated throughout his campaign and are expected to remain central to his term in office.

