Rocky View County and Calgary Move Toward Stronger Regional Partnership

Rocky View County is laying the groundwork for a more collaborative future with the City of Calgary following the unanimous approval of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the April 8 council meeting. The non-binding agreement is a first step toward developing a more formal partnership once the Calgary Metropolitan Region Board (CMRB) is officially dissolved later this year.

The MOU outlines guiding principles for intermunicipal cooperation and signals the County’s intention to work constructively with Calgary as both municipalities prepare to negotiate a formal Intermunicipal Collaboration Framework (ICF). These frameworks are a legal requirement under the Municipal Government Act and are designed to ensure that neighbouring municipalities coordinate on the delivery of shared services such as transportation, water, and recreation.

While the CMRB was created in 2017 to manage regional planning in the Calgary area, the Province of Alberta announced plans in 2023 to wind down the board, citing concerns about bureaucracy and the need for a more streamlined, locally driven approach. In its place, municipalities will now negotiate service-sharing agreements directly through ICFs.

“This new MOU positions us well for what comes next,” said Keagan Andrew, Intergovernmental Advisor for Rocky View County. “It’s about laying the foundation for mutual respect, shared goals, and practical partnerships—starting with recreation.”

Recreation as a Starting Point

According to the County, the initial focus of the MOU will be on identifying a joint recreation project that can serve as a model for future collaboration. Administration has been directed to work with Calgary officials to develop a data-driven, cost-effective plan that reflects usage patterns across municipal boundaries.

“Residents, no matter where they live, will benefit from a well-integrated and efficient approach to delivering recreational services,” Andrew explained. “Collaboration allows municipalities to complement each other’s strengths, avoid duplication, and more effectively advocate for shared goals.”

The MOU also commits both municipalities to acknowledging the reciprocal use of facilities—an important step for communities like Chestermere, Langdon, and Bearspaw, where residents frequently travel between jurisdictions to access sports fields, arenas, and aquatic centres.

A Framework Built on Trust and Transparency

Though the MOU is not legally binding, it reflects a mutual commitment to open communication, information sharing, and relationship building. It also affirms that both Rocky View and Calgary will contribute the staff time and financial resources required to bring a recreation project plan forward for approval this summer.

“This is about building a relationship—not just a contract,” said Andrew. “We’re recognizing that while our communities are different, they’re also deeply connected. The success of any regional approach depends on trust and understanding.”

The proposed recreation project will be brought to the Intermunicipal Committee for review, with both councils expected to vote on authorizing full development work later this summer.

While no specific project has been named yet, both administrations are expected to look at areas with high growth, demonstrated cross-border facility use, and future recreation demand.

Local Relevance and Opportunity

For Chestermere residents, the partnership could represent increased access to regional recreation infrastructure and more coordinated service delivery. As a neighbouring community that borders Calgary and is adjacent to several Rocky View County hamlets, Chestermere is often impacted by regional planning decisions.

This initiative also reflects a broader provincial shift encouraging municipalities to find creative and cooperative ways to manage growth and deliver services without duplication.

Further updates on the proposed recreation project and the progress of the ICF discussions are expected later this summer.

For more information, residents can visit www.rockyview.ca or follow upcoming agenda items at both Rocky View County and Calgary City Council meetings.

