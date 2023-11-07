Chestermere Businesses Feeling the Pinch – Residents’ Support More Critical Than Ever

Canada is witnessing a surge in business insolvencies. In the third quarter, they skyrocketed by 41.8% compared to the previous year, surpassing even pre-pandemic levels. Chestermere, like the rest of the nation, is not immune. But while data paints a bleak picture, a deeper question emerges for Chestermere residents: are they genuinely supporting their local businesses?

The Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy reported 1,129 businesses opted for bankruptcy or proposals in this year’s third quarter, which is an increment of 3.6% from the previous quarter. To put it in perspective, this figure stands against the 827 filings seen in the third quarter of 2019.

This uptick is attributed to the culmination of several factors, as elucidated by the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals (CAIRP). As businesses grapple with the withdrawal of COVID-19 support, they also face higher interest rates, reduced consumer spending, and growing inflation. André Bolduc, CAIRP chair, articulates the dire situation, “Many businesses that managed to navigate through the pandemic did so heavily leveraged. Now, with escalating borrowing costs, reduced access to capital, and the inflation-driven spike in operational costs, many consumer-facing sectors are facing unprecedented challenges.”

Moreover, these statistics might only be scratching the surface. Bolduc suggests many business owners, instead of treading the complex insolvency path, prefer simply shutting down operations, making the actual number of businesses facing hardships potentially much higher.

Parallelly, Canadians are grappling with a surge in personal debt, driven by the prevailing high-interest rates. Many are deferring to debt as a stop-gap measure to combat rising essential costs. However, this “temporary” solution often snowballs into unmanageable debt burdens. As per Bolduc, “The official numbers are merely the tip of the iceberg. Many Canadians spend years in serious debt before even considering legal relief avenues.”

Despite this alarming landscape, the Bank of Canada chose to maintain its key rate at five percent, anticipating the complete impact of its tightened monetary policy to manifest across the economy.

Now, zeroing in on Chestermere: what does this all mean? While the national scenario is daunting, each community’s response can make a difference. Chestermere residents have often vocalized their support for local businesses. But with the current economic trials, words need to transition into actions. Supporting local establishments is not just about ensuring economic prosperity within the community but also about upholding the spirit and character of Chestermere.

The present scenario offers a reflective opportunity for Chestermere residents. As businesses confront the harsh economic winds, the community’s backing is more pivotal than ever. In these trying times, the adage “actions speak louder than words” holds profound relevance. Now is the moment for Chestermere to translate its purported support into tangible patronage for its local entrepreneurs.