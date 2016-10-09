Love Where You Live

When we love the places where we live, we see them differently. When we see them differently, we treat them differently. Our streets and homes are more than just pavement and buildings, they are where we create life, hope, and joy. No one else will love your neighbourhood as much as those who live there. As we love the places where we live, so will others, and soon we’ll discover that our neighbourhoods are becoming something worth celebrating.

In cities across North America people are finding ways of loving their neighbourhoods, often in surprising and creative ways. Here are seven ways that people are making their places amazing.

1. One community in Minnesota wanted to breathe new life into their city, so they gathered together around maps of their neighbourhoods and invited neighbours to write notes and ideas on sticky-notes and stick them to the map. What would ideas would have for your neighbourhood if you could share them?

2. Host an outdoor movie night. There is a Chestermere family who regularly hosts movie nights by projecting movies on their garage door, kids come wrapped in blankets and love the mini adventure of watching a movie outside.

3. Present a great idea. I often have people ask me, “how do I change something in my neighbourhood?” The best way to create something new in our city is to develop a positive idea that benefits many people, gather a community of people who share your vision, and craft a compelling story to help others come on board. Nearly every positive project in our city began with passionate and proactive residents engaged in making a difference.

4. Redesign a crosswalk. A community in Seattle came up with creative designs and got permission to paint a few of their crosswalks with imaginative artwork.

5. Become a Chestermere Tour Guide. Websites like walkyourcity.org offer creative tools for helping you to point others in your neighbourhood towards little known points of interest.

6. Plant a tree. Did you know that the autumn season is a great time to get trees at a reduced price? By planting trees and gardens we say a lot about how we love our city and hope to make it a beautiful place for everyone to enjoy.

7. Take pictures of your city. Document the places where you live by taking pictures and sharing them online. Pictures are worth a thousand words and can help others appreciate your neighbourhood, and maybe begin to celebrate their own.