Chestermere High School Athletics

MONDAY, MARCH 6, 2017

It was a busy week in the athetic program, with all four basketball teams competing in the Rocky View Divisional Championships. CHS came home with two more banners for the gym and all four teams are preparing for their zone championships, this weekend. As well we are going after a wrestling provincial championship, on Saturday.

FORD WITT HEADS TO OVERALL PROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP

After Ford earned his second consecutive Provincial Rural Championship, he is busy preparing for the final school event of his illustrious career, the overall ASAA Provincial Wrestling Championship. Ford will defend the overall championship he earned last year. These championships will be held at Bishop Grandin High School, in Calgary, on March 10-11th. Best of luck to this outstanding athlete.

SENIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Chestermere Senior Varsity girls team played in the Rocky View Divisional playoffs this week. On Thursday the team played Bow Valley in the semi-finals and won the game 94-21. The team had the following players score in double digits: Kasey Haasen, Cole Isbister, Marissa Boisjoli, Olivia Armstrong and Cadence Meszaros. The Lady Lakers then went on to play Bert Church in the Divisional Championnship, on Saturday evening. The team won the final by a score of 65-41 and, with the win, they are the Rocky View Divisional Champions for the 4th consecutive year. The high scorers for the game were Camren Longstaff with 20 points, Kasey Haasen with 17 and Noah Harris with 13. The team will play in the 4A zone playoffs this week to qualify for 4A provincials. They take on Holy Trinity on Tuesday and then Foothills Composite on Wednesday. Both games are at 5:30 pm at Holy Trinity Academy in Okotoks.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL BUZZER BEATER

The JV Girls had an incredibly exciting week of basketball. They opened the playoffs with a 66-17 victory over Bert Church. Relying on their great defense, they jumped out to a 27-0 lead after one quarter. This was a great team effort and put the Lady Lakers into the semi-final playoffs against Bow Valley. The Bobcats were a scrappy team and the girls had to dig deep to tough out a 63-50 victory. Hannah Harris hit six threes that helped spark the team to the win and a spot in the Rocky View League Championship game, against the Cochrane Cobras. The game was back and forth with neither team taking a commanding lead. The girls had to fight back from a late four point deficit to tie it up and force over time. In over time the team jumped out to a five point lead, only to have the Cobras go up tied it up and then go up two. The Lady Lakers kept fighting and tied it up. With six seconds left Jenna Merhi stole the ball and went coast to coast and hit a runner from the baseline that dropped, at the buzzer, and gave the girls the 2017 Rocky View Divisional Championship. One of the most exciting plays in Lady Laker history. Congratulations girls. This weekend the team will host the 2017 South Central Zone Championship.

SENIOR BOYS BASKETBALL

The Senior Boys had a strong week of basketball in league playoffs. They opened, last Tuesday, with a 92-47 victory over Springbank to put them into the semi-finals against Bert Church. The boys had to fight back from a 12 point deficit to tie the game late. The Lakers hit a shot, at the buzzer, to earn the win and put them into the league championship game, for the 6th consecutive time. The boys played tough in the league championship game, against the Mustangs of

George Mc Dougall, but could not come away with a victory. This week the boys travel to Holy Trinity Academy to participate in their 4A South Central Zone Championships. A spot in the 4A Provincials is on the line this week in Okotoks.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

The JV Lakers had a tough tournament, last week, playing a quarter-final game against Springbank. The game was close at the start, but the Phoenix pulled ahead but the Lakers could not answer. The Lakers worked hard but lost 62-41. This knocked the team out of league playoffs. This week, the boys will re-group for the 3A/ 4A South Central Zone Championships to be held at Bert Church High School, in Airdrie. Best of luck JV Boys.

CONGRATULATIONS TO LAKERS’ ALUMNI

Congratulations to alumni, Jasdeep Gill and Jeff Rodehutskors, who, as members of the University of Calgary Dinos, have qualified, for the 2017 U Sports National Championship. These are the last games that Jasdeep will play in his university career. Jeff is a rookie so this will be his first National Championship. Best of luck to the Dinos.