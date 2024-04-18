Chestermere’s Ryker “The Littleman” Lolacher is off to represent Canada at the UCI BMX World Championships in Rockhill South Carolina next month May 12 to 19th,2024!

The last 12 months have been a whirlwind for Ryker Lolacher. Last summer Ryker set a goal for himself to be selected to represent Canada at the 2024 UCI BMX World Championships. To accomplish this it would mean that Ryker would need to either secure a top 8 finish at the Canadian BMX Championships held in Quebec or gain solid results at the Alberta Provincial Championships.

Unfortunately, by the time Ryker had set his goal to make the Canadian squad, the Canadian Nationals had already been completed. Ryker put his head down and got to work, amassing the highest finishes he possibly could at every Alberta BMX provincial and USA/Canada BMX National event that he could.

As the summer drew to a close Ryker was able to secure a 4th place provincial championships in Alberta, climb onto the podium with a 2nd place at the provincial championships in Saskatchewan. All this while competing in the USA/Canada BMX series securing a ranking of 1st overall in Canada in one race category and a 4th overall in Canada in a separate category.

With these results, Ryker submitted his application and was selected in January to represent Canada and Chestermere at the World Championships!

Ryker has spent the winter training all around Alberta, at the Alberta Indoor Cycling Centre in Olds Alberta, as well as many weekends at Riders Ready in Sherwood Park or at BLine. He trains afterschool on his rollers in the basement and getting those box jumps in and sprints on the weekends. He is hoping to start ripping up the Chestermere bike park again once it finally opens up after an extended winter.

At the time of this article, Ryker will be boarding a plane to compete at a USA BMX’s Lonestar Nationals in Houston Texas to get ready for the world champs.

There are so many people that are making this possible for Ryker this year. Karen Gonzales “I Sell Chestermere” came on board this year to help get the Littleman to the World Champs. Chestermere Tirecraft also has committed to helping get Ryker to where he needs to be. Graham Ryan Consulting, Anderson Associates Consulting Engineers, and The Filling Station’s Terri Steadman all need a huge thanks given. From monetary donations to Terri helping with fundraising out of her shop, the support has been overwhelming!

Last but not least a huge thank you to all of Rykers family and friends who have gone hunting for support for him, without you guys this would have not been possible.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.