Chestermere Explores Potential Acquisition of Lakeside Greens Golf Course

35 mins ago
City Seeks to Preserve Community Asset Amid Development Proposals

On May 27, Chestermere City Council approved a conditional offer to purchase Lakeside Greens Golf Course. A step toward long-term recreation and green space preservation in Chestermere. This is the first in a series of planned investments to support the growing community.
Lakeside Greens, located in the heart of Chestermere, has been a central part of the community since its establishment. However, the course has faced financial challenges in recent years, leading to proposals for its redevelopment. Notably, Slokker Homes, a developer with a history in the area, has expressed interest in transforming the site into a mixed-use development, including residential and commercial spaces .
In response to these proposals, the City of Chestermere has initiated talks to acquire the golf course property. The goal is to maintain the land as a public amenity, ensuring that it continues to serve as a recreational hub for residents. While details of the negotiations are still under discussion, the city is committed to transparency and community engagement throughout the process.
Community support for preserving the golf course is strong. The Lakeside Greens Golf Course Preservation Society has been actively advocating against redevelopment, organizing petitions and public forums to rally support. Their efforts have garnered significant attention, with many residents voicing their desire to keep the course operational .
The city acknowledges the importance of the golf course to the community and is exploring all options to ensure its future. Discussions are ongoing, and no final decisions have been made. Residents are encouraged to stay informed and participate in upcoming public consultations to share their views and contribute to the decision-making process.
As negotiations continue, the City of Chestermere remains dedicated to balancing development with the preservation of valued community spaces. The outcome of these discussions will play a significant role in shaping the future of Chestermere’s recreational landscape.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca

