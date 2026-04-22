One-Time GST Credit Boost Set for June as Ottawa Shifts to New Grocery Benefit

Eligible Canadians will see additional financial support arrive in early June, as the federal government rolls out a one-time top-up to the GST/HST credit ahead of a broader shift in affordability programs later this year.

According to the Canada Revenue Agency, the payment will be issued on June 5 to individuals and families who filed their 2024 tax return and qualified for the GST/HST credit in January 2026. In most cases, no application is required, with eligibility determined automatically through tax filings.

The one-time payment is part of a transition to the federal government’s new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, which is scheduled to replace the existing GST/HST credit beginning July 3.

Federal officials say the additional support is intended to address ongoing cost-of-living pressures, particularly rising grocery prices. Since 2020, food costs in Canada have increased at a pace that has outstripped overall inflation, placing added strain on household budgets.

“We know that many Canadians are feeling the pinch when buying groceries and necessities,” said Wayne Long, Secretary of State responsible for the Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions, in a statement accompanying the announcement.

The one-time top-up will be calculated at 50 per cent of an individual’s GST/HST credit for the 2025–26 benefit year. For example, a family of four with a net income of $40,000 could receive a top-up of approximately $533, while a single individual earning $25,000 could receive about $267.

Looking ahead, the government says the new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will provide increased ongoing support. Quarterly payments under the program are expected to rise by 25 per cent over the next five years, while maintaining the current eligibility structure tied to income.

Under the updated framework, a single individual could receive up to $679 annually, while a married or common-law couple could receive up to $890, with an additional $234 per eligible child. In total, a family of four could receive up to $1,890 in support in 2026, depending on income.

Payments will be delivered either through direct deposit or by cheque, depending on how individuals are registered with the Canada Revenue Agency. Officials note that some individuals may not receive the payment if they have not filed required tax returns, do not meet income eligibility thresholds, or have outstanding balances with the agency that may offset the benefit.

The announcement comes as governments across Canada continue to respond to affordability concerns tied to food, housing, and transportation costs. In a related measure, the federal government has also implemented a temporary suspension of fuel excise taxes, reducing the rate to zero cents per litre on gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel from April 19 through September 7, 2026.

Officials say the change is expected to lower fuel prices by approximately 10 cents per litre, offering additional short-term relief for households and businesses.

For residents in communities like Chestermere, where commuting costs and household expenses remain key concerns, the combined measures may provide some financial breathing room in the months ahead.

However, as with many federal programs, the long-term impact will depend on how effectively the new benefit structure keeps pace with inflation and evolving cost pressures.

For now, the June 5 payment serves as both immediate support and a bridge to a new system, one that aims to better reflect the realities of household spending in today’s economic climate.

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