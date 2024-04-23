Chestermere ‘s Kayla Kildaw Headed to Prestigious Alberta Hockey Challenge

Chestermere, Alberta — Chestermere’s own Kayla Kildaw is among the young athletes selected to compete in the prestigious Alberta Challenge, a key event in Hockey Alberta’s Spring Showcase. The tournament will feature six teams divided between North and South regions, facing off in a modified round-robin format from May 1-5 at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Red Deer.

Kildaw, a forward, will don jersey number 15 for the South Green Roster, representing Chestermere alongside top players from nearby communities. Other notable players in the South Green Roster include forwards Violet Crawford and Ella Simard from Okotoks, and Abigail Lee from Airdrie.

The tournament also highlights talent from the South Black and South White rosters, with players from Cochrane, Airdrie, Okotoks, Crossfield, Carstairs, Canmore, and Foothills. Notable athletes include Maive Gosselin-Berg, a goalie from Cochrane, and Ava Smith, a forward from Crossfield.

Regional camps for this competitive event took place April 5-7 in Cochrane and Beaumont, drawing female athletes born in 2009 and 2010 who are enrolled in Hockey Alberta or Hockey Canada-sanctioned programs. “This year’s group of players is very talented, and that was on display at the Regional Camps; the competition at Alberta Challenge will truly showcase best-on-best competition and allow for athletes and staff to take the next step in their hockey journey,” said Danielle Wheeler, Hockey Alberta’s Manager of Female Development.

The Alberta Challenge is a female-only segment of the larger Spring Showcase, which also includes the Alberta Cup from April 24 to 28 and the Prospects Cup from May 8 to 12. This series of tournaments serves as a platform for athletes, coaches, and other sports professionals to engage in high-level competition and gain exposure to Team Alberta programming.

