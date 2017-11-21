Chestermere High School Athletics – November 20

Our fall sports season is now over, after this weekend’s zone volleyball championships. Congratulations to all athletes and coaches for a successful fall season. Thanks to the parents and coaches for all of your time and expertise in helping make a great season.

CHS SUCCESFUL HOST OF ZONE VOLLRYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

CHS hosted a successful JV and Senior Girls’ South Central Zone Volleyball Championships, this past weekend. Thanks to all students and staff members for putting on an excellent tournament.

SENIOR GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The Chestermere Lakers went into this past weekend competing for a position in the 4A Women’s Provincial Championship. The girls came out strong in the opening round robin. The Lakers won 2-0 against both Foothills Composite and Holy Trinity High School, finishing in 1st place going into the playoffs. With the 1st finish, the Lakers automatically advanced to the finals. They were set up for a rematch against the Foothills Falcons. With a strong start the Lakers won the first set 25-19. Unable to maintain this level of play, the Falcons came back and finished the game in 4 sets, bringing the Lakers season to an end. Overall, the girls finished very strong with some of their best volleyball of the season. Although the season ended earlier than what was hoped, Coach van Goudoever is very proud of their performance and growth and wishes all the best for her grade 12’s. The team should be proud of its second place finishes at both divisionals and zones.

JV GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The Chestermere JV girls concluded their season over the weekend by hosting a very successful zones tournament. The Lakers played two tough games on Friday and came back to play the opening game on Saturday where they faced Foothills for the second time. In the end the Lakers earned bronze in their zones with a strong final game of the season. The coaches would like to thank the parents for all of their support throughout the last few months. Good luck to the girls in all future seasons!

SENIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Congratulations to the Varsity boys on finishing third at 4A South Central Zones. The boys showed great improvement throughout the season and competed hard. Good luck to Jager Poffenroth and Matt Freer who are both graduating this year. We will miss them next year but look forward another volleyball season. Congratulations to the team on your hard work this season. This young squad will be very strong next year.

BASKETBALL

The four basketball teams are working hard in practice in preparation for the start of their season. Tournaments start next weekend and league games the week after. It should be another great year for Chestermere Basketball.