    Home / News / Sports / Chestermere Minor Hockey wraps up successful season

    Chestermere Minor Hockey wraps up successful season

    Posted on April 4, 2017
    CMH Peewee 3 banner

    The Chestermere Lakers Pee Wee 3 team celebrate with their banner after they won the Pee Wee Tier 5 North East banner. The team: Harvir Athwal, Liam Bjorndalen, Jacob Brennan, Ryder Couture, Elle Daines, Ava Dease, Jacob Gayle, Brayden Greenwood, Ethan Hines, Shane Koenig, Andrew Paschinski, Austin Raeleigh, Brent Robinson, Steven Smith, Bradley VanRee, Kerr Wallin, Soren Wallin, and Easton Weyman. Coaches: Head Coach Sean Dease, Trainer Chris Segar, Assistant Coach Jason Greenwood, Assistant Coach Dwayne Van Ree, Assistant Coach Chris Wallin, and Manager Trent Smith. Photo Submitted.

    Chestermere Minor Hockey completed their most successful season on record with 18 of the 21 Chestermere Laker’s teams competing in the Central Alberta Hockey League made the playoffs.
    “We had eight teams make the finals…and we won five league banners,” said Chestermere Minor Hockey President Shane Hainstock.
    The Atom AA team also won a silver medal at Provincials.
    Hainstock credits the minor hockey club’s successes to both the players and all the volunteers who support the organization.
    “We have a solid group of volunteers from our board to the coaches to the managers,” he said.
    Not only was this the most successful year on the ice, it was a lot of fun for both the players and their fans.
    “The rinks were packed for all the home playoff games,” said Hainstock.
    Looking ahead to next year’s season, Hainstock would like all the teams to continue to be successful.
    To that end, the association’s hockey development group has begun implementing programs to help with individual player skills.
    “They’re going to be working to better that program next season,” he said.
    While they would like to see a repeat of this year’s successes, Hainstock said hockey is a hard game to predict.
    “Hockey’s a weird game…we could win zero or win six, seven, eight,” he said, “it depends on the mix of kids and how everything goes.”
    Regardless of the results he wants the players on the association’s 30 teams and the tiny mites group to improve, have fun and continue to want to play the game.

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *