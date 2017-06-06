Chestermere sailor shooting for Special Olympics in wake of regattas

For Wendy Frazier it was sailing. Frazier, who lost her leg in a hit and run accident with an impaired driver in 1988 finished first in her class at the Calgary Yacht Club’s Ice Breaker Regatta on Lake Chestermere this weekend.

In doing so, she qualified this weekend for the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg later this summer and is aiming for a shot at representing Canada in the 2020 Special Olympics in Tokyo.

Frazier finished first in the 2.4 Fleet piloting a modified “adaptable” skiff controlled with a series of modified lines. She was part of a contingent from the Disabled Sailing Association of Alberta (DSA). The DSA partners with more than 35 community associations and competes in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. She’s also competed in the Mobility Cup.

Frazier says she became obsessed with sailing following the Calgary floods of 2013 and finished fifth in her first competition.

“I love the water, I’m a water baby,” she says. “I’m so in love with sailing I never thought of it as a competitive sport but it’s just snowballed.”

According to regatta organizers, 54 boats were entered in this year’s edition featuring teams from all across Alberta who came out for the three-day event.

The Chestermere Icebreaker is the first competition in what is shaping up to be a busy season, says organizer Laurie Dunn.

Chestermere has had a yacht club since 1933. Festivities included a pig roast and a movie on the beach.

The locals cleaned up, taking top spots in half a dozen categories. Adam Chan finished first in the Advanced Optimist Blue Fleet division, followed by Robbie Simpson. In the Green Fleet, which is comprised of new sailors, Koby Hittel snagged top spot, followed by Duncan Hay of the Glenmore Sailing Club in Calgary.

The Laser Radial category was a clean sweep for the locals, with Stephen Reichenfeld leading the pack followed by Kate Easton and Lesley Reichenfeld.

The Lasers proved to be a tie between Evan Man and Issac Bussin leading a field of 21 competitors.