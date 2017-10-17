Good work, YELL, with Candidate Forum

The Synergy’s Youth Encouraging Lasting Leadership (YELL) group deserve a real pat on the back for organizing and conducting one of the best Candidate Forums I have ever witnessed.

Having spent 10 years in the Alberta Legislature as MLA and as an opposition leader, plus 7 years in the Parliament of Canada as a Senator, I have seen, heard and suffered many such Forums.

This one was run on time, the questions were fair, snappy and to the point.

The Forum was the best ever and are we not lucky to have such an outstanding group as (YELL) in Chestermere

Regards

Honourable Nick Taylor Senator Rt’d