The town of Cochrane should serve as a shining example to Chestermere of how tech companies can significantly contribute to small town economies, providing high-paying jobs and community integration. As Chestermere stands poised to welcome De Havilland to its eastern border, there’s a growing call for the community to more aggressively pursue tech firms.

Garmin Canada’s recent expansion in Cochrane underscores this potential. The high-tech firm just celebrated the opening of its newly constructed third floor, adding substantial space for its 200 associates, with room to grow to over 400. This development not only boosts Garmin’s operational capacity but also substantially benefits the local economy.

Jim Rooney, Garmin’s founder, remarked at the opening, “We’ve come a long way since starting up in a garage more than 20 years ago.” His journey from a humble startup to a key player in global tech mirrors the growth potential tech firms can bring to small towns like Chestermere.

The expansion event was a community highlight, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Garmin employees and local dignitaries, emphasizing the symbiotic relationship between the tech giant and Cochrane. Mayor Jeff Genung expressed gratitude, noting, “The success that Garmin is seeing with the expansion of the third floor translates into success for our community.”

As Chestermere anticipates the integration of De Havilland, similar potential for economic and technological growth looms. It’s a prime time for the local government and community leaders to actively attract and support tech companies that promise not only jobs but also a vibrant community connection.

Garmin’s expansion is a testament to what tech companies can achieve in smaller settings. They not only contribute economically but also engage deeply with local communities, supporting various charitable organizations and initiatives. Last year alone, Garmin employees contributed over 382 volunteer hours to local community services.

With innovative features like the development of solar panels reducing carbon emissions and the creation of a tech-driven environment, Garmin stands as a beacon for what could be possible in Chestermere. As the city looks to the future, the integration of tech firms similar to Garmin could provide a substantial boost, promoting Chestermere not just as a place to live but a thriving hub for technological innovation and community development.

