Thank you Mr. Trump

Thanks to your multiple insulting decoration threats to your friendly Canadian neighbors, please know you have single handedly reminded us who we are and what we stand for as Canadians. Thank you for your presentation of why Canada should be the 51st state and your proclaimed benefits. However, in comparison, your presentation in using the same directive tone and mannerism on a country like Palestine on the potential displacement of nearly 2 million people which about half are children to leave their own country, is somehow in their best interest? This speaks volumes on the real intent of what matters to you and your lack of concern for human lives over profit. It is a reality check on what any nation should expect from this example, and shows why you can relate to a leader like Putin. To those that think his ideas are great then please move south to enjoy this authoritarian dictatorship that some bow to.

Thank you, for showing that when Canadians come together we can overcome the challenges by thinking about new global opportunities in a more united way. This attack also has shown the true colors of our political leaders in what is first, and who they stand for. Mr. Trump, you stated if Canada proposed tariffs you would hit back harder, well that didn’t happen. True proud Canadians are not going to take being bullied.

Thank you for showing us from your spoken words your true intention is really about Canadian resources, not the betterment of our open supported cultural society of respecting the human race.

Finally, in this world of misinformation, having one nationally fund fully Canadian broadcast institution like the CBC with its country wide infrastructure in supporting national and local Canadian news, sports and entertainment from coast to coast to coast for a cost of 10 cent per Canadian to fund is not only a Canadian jewel but a majority necessity of supporting true Canadian culture. So I question Pierre Poilievre’s recent comment about putting Canadians first, when he wants to remove this trusted Canadian information institution from Canadians, which you can bet US stations as they do now, will fill-in that Canadian void.

A footnote of interest, when looking at labeling, Made in Canada, final product is about 51% Canadian in materials, Product of Canada, is 98% Canadian made.

Question, putting political preference aside in dealing with Trump who’s all about the business deal for the next four years. What PM for all Canadians is best to take him on at his level? Poilievre that has only been a career politician from his twenties, as reported never been in business, or a non politician Carney with a successful track recorded in dealing with world business and finance areas in Canada that lead us through some tough times in Canada and from that was then sought after by Britain to successfully sort them out financially as well. I encourage you to listen to both sides. Carney, who comes from Alberta is talking about how to take advantage of Trump’s actions by leapfrogging the US to a better Canadian position in our world we share and will work with. That’s the kind of leadership that is saying to other like minded nations, let’s work together. Your future is your vote.

~Dennis Bigras

