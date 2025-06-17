Highway 560 Intersection Improvements Approved for Langdon Area

In response to growing traffic pressures in the Langdon area, Rocky View County (RVC) has partnered with Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors (ATEC) to improve two key intersections along Highway 560. The intersections at Range Road 283 and Range Road 284 have been identified as high-priority locations, especially with the anticipated development of the Prairie Gateway project.

The ongoing development in Langdon, Janet, and surrounding areas has led to increased traffic, which is expected to rise even further as more development projects come online, including the proposed Prairie Gateway development. To address these concerns, ATEC has committed to funding the $16 million project, while RVC will take responsibility for the delivery of the infrastructure improvements.

“The improvements at these intersections will provide a much-needed boost to the County’s transportation infrastructure, helping alleviate current traffic issues and supporting future growth in the southeast region,” said Jeannette Lee, Manager of Capital and Engineering Services.

Highway 560, also known as Glenmore Trail, serves as the primary transportation route connecting Calgary with Langdon and nearby municipalities. As Langdon and other areas in the County continue to grow, these intersections have come under increasing pressure. With future developments like the Prairie Gateway Area Structure Plan (ASP) and the proposed Beacon ASP, the need for improved traffic flow has become more urgent.

The proposed intersection improvements will be determined during the preliminary engineering phase of the project. However, traffic studies have already indicated the need for significant upgrades. For Range Road 283, traffic signals or a roundabout are expected to be necessary by 2026. Similarly, Range Road 284 is projected to require similar improvements by 2028, based on existing and projected traffic volumes.

These timelines do not account for additional growth from the Prairie Gateway project, further highlighting the urgency of the upgrades. By partnering with ATEC, RVC can proactively address these challenges, ensuring the infrastructure meets the demands of future development while improving safety and service for residents and businesses in the area.

The partnership also mirrors the successful model used for the Highway 566 twinning project, with the County delivering the improvements under the provincial funding arrangement.

At the June 3 meeting, Rocky View County Council unanimously approved the proposed improvements, acknowledging that the current intersections are both dangerous and in dire need of upgrades. This project is an important step in ensuring that the regional transportation network can keep pace with the rapid growth in the southeast portion of the County.

With full provincial funding secured and the project on track for delivery, the improvements at these critical intersections will help make the area safer and more efficient for all road users.

