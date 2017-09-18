High School Athletics – Sept 18

Another high school sports season is upon us and our fall sport season is underway. All of our teams are busy with practices and most have started league play. We are all looking forward to a great year in athletics.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

Friday Night Lights has become one of Chestermere’s best traditions. This event took place last Friday with a game against Bert Church and an outdoor movie. For the 3rd year in a row the Cowboys posted a FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS victory. A huge crowd was in attendance and the band played at half-time. The environment at CHS home games is easily the best in the league. Thanks to everyone who played a part in the success of the event.

The Cowboys posted their best outing of the young season, defeating the Chargers 39-7. Offensively, Roy Outh led the way with three touchdowns. Dakota Konschuh added a TD while senior, Alen Cekic, scored a TD and a two point convert. Kicker Blair Rota rounded out the scoring with a field goal and 4 converts. Defensively, Taryn Smyth became one a few Cowboys to ever have 3 interceptions in one game. Leading the way, defensively, were Kalum Konschuh and Shaughn Boutilier. Next up for the Cowboys is a home game, on Friday, at 7:00 against the always tough Springbank Phoenix.

COWBOYS KICKOFF DINNER/ ON-LINE AUCTION

The Cowboys held their annual KICKOFF DINNER last Thursday and was a huge success. A packed house enjoyed an outstanding potluck meal and the team was introduced and were presented their game jerseys. The annual on-line auction was unveiled. Please go to the following to bid on any of the numerous auction items:

HYPERLINK “https://www.32auctions.com/ChestermereCowboys2017” \t “_blank” https://www.32auctions.com/ChestermereCowboys2017 All funds raised will be used towards the field turf/ field house project.

SENIOR GIRLS VOLLEYBALL FINISH SECOND

After only three practices, the Senior Girls competed this week against the Bert Church Chargers, in league game play, and in the Croxford Invitational. The team displayed a great effort and defeated the Chargers in three straight sets. In the Croxford tournament the Lakers finished 3rd in their pool coming up against W.H. Croxford in the quarter- finals and Olds in the semi- finals, winning both matches 2-0. They concluded the weekend with an exciting match against the George McDougall Mustangs. The girls came up short in the 3rd set, 15-12, receiving the silver medal. Emilee Dunaway was named a tournament all-star. The girl’s performance, this weekend, demonstrated the ability of individual talents coming together as one team. As the girls continue to work together, and build as a unit, it will prove to be a very exciting and successful season.

JUNIOR GIRLS VOLLEYBALL EARN CONSOLATION CHAMPIONSHIP

Congratulations to the JV girls winning the Consolation Final at the Croxford Invitational. The girls competed hard and improved in all areas of the game. Congratulations to Carley Smigel who was named a tournament all-star. Last week the girls opened the league season with a 3-0 victory over Bert Church. This week the girls host Bow Valley, on Wednesday.

SENIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL

A very young Senior Boys team opened their league season with a loss to the Bert Church Chargers. This team composed of many Grade 10’s and 11’s, will show improvement each week. The boys have a bye in league play this week.

GOLF

This year’s golf team competed last Wednesday in the Rocky View Championship. The team braved the rain and wind to compete. The team consisted of Jessie, Rinehart, Mason Corbiell, Cole Ross and Jordan Hassett. Thanks to Mr. Schaller for coaching the team.

GIRLS SOCCER

The girls’ soccer team opened its season with a 0-0 draw against the tough Bert Church Chargers, last week. This week the team travels to Airdrie for a matchup with the George McDougall Mustangs. The team should have a strong year this season.

LAURA COSTELLO ESCAPES HURRICANE IN THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

During the summer, former Lady Laker, Laura Costello accepted a basketball scholarship to the University of the Virgin Islands, after two years with the U of C Dinos. Things were going well for Laura in school and on the court, before Hurricane Irma hit. Laura was able to fly back before the Irma inflicted its damage. Hurricane Maria, a potential Category 4, now threatens the Virgin Islands. We hope that Laura can return soon and we wish the best for the Virgin Islands and other area who have suffered severe damage.