    Quigley makes his Saddledome debut

    Posted on November 28, 2017
    Chestermere native and Portland Winterhawks’ defence man Matthew Quigley made his Saddledome debut as the Winterhawks took on the Hitmen Nov. 22. The Winterhawks won 7-3 in what is the only meeting between the two teams this season. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

