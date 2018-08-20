2018 City finances on target in second quarter

City staff presented council with the 2018 second quarter financial report at the Aug. 13 council meeting.

The report showed that city revenues where in excess of expenses by just over $700,000 for the quarter.

Mayor Chalmers said that the quarterly reporting by staff to council to ensure that council stays, “fully briefed on how our financial status is.”

“I asked the question…any concerns and operationally we’re right on target,” he said.

Chalmers said that the reports are also part of council’s focus on being open and transparent with the public about the city’s operations.