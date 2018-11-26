Annual Christmas Market gradually gaining community support

The Chestermere Agricultural (AG) Society is gradually engaging the community with the third annual Christmas Market Nov. 24.

“We were lacking a farmer’s market in Chestermere,” said Market Manager for the Chestermere AG Society Andrea Fleming.

“I grew up going to a farmer’s market every Saturday, and loved it, so I just wanted to offer that to our community,” Fleming said.

“The Chestermere AG Society decided we were going to start one up. There’s a lot of really talented people who are local who craft, crochet, knit, and bake, all sorts of things,” Fleming said.

She added, the Chestermere AG Society wanted residents to have a place to purchase local hand made goods and meet not-for-profit groups to find out what’s going on in the community.

The Chestermere AG Society Christmas Market is an important event in the community because it allows local entrepreneurs to showcase their products and encourages residents to support small local businesses.

“It’s fun, we have kids stuff going on, the atmosphere is just awesome,” Fleming said.

However, throughout the last three years, the Chestermere AG Society has had to overcome a slow beginning.

“It’s coming along, it’s been a bit of a slow start. We’re constantly advertising and trying to get the community engaged,” Fleming said.

The most important thing for the Chestermere AG Society Christmas Market is getting the community out and getting them engaged Fleming said.

“We hope for the best,” she added.

For Fleming, getting to know more members of the community, and see what the community needs is the best part of the Chestermere AG Society Christmas Market.

“Most of the vendors I’ve gotten to know over these few years, they’re awesome, they’re like an extended family,” Fleming said.

She added, “The vendors are very friendly, it’s a great spot to come engage and meet new people.”

Although the Chestermere AG Society Christmas Market has gained popularity gradually, Fleming added, the community support is vital for the market to continue.

“It’s important that people come out, shop, look around, and engage in the community,” Fleming said.

She added, “If people find value in the farmer’s market, then come out and share their support.”