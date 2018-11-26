Cairn to commemorate city’s development

Chestermere’s city council added its support to the Chestermere Historical Foundation’s (CHF) initiative to commemorate Chestermere’s transition from summer village to town to city with a memorial cairn.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Chestermere’s Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

In the proposal brought to city council the CHF will fund the design and construction of the Cairn which will be installed on land provided by the city.

The cairn will be built using historical materials from the various stages of Chestermere’s development. The final designs, cost and location of the Cairn will be brought before council for final approval.