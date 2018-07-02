The Calgary Chinese Dance Company performed under the pavilion at John Peake park for the city’s Canada Day celebrations July 1. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
The Calgary Chinese Dance Company performed under the pavilion at John Peake park for the city’s Canada Day celebrations July 1. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
The Chestermere High School’s Swung Eights Quintet performed at the Canada Day celebrations at John Peake Park July 1. From Left: Grade 11 students Evan Lowe on Trumpet and Keely Evanoff on bass guitar. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
After winning the men vs women tug-o-war, the women team celebrate in front of the crowd that packed John Peake Park July 1 for the Canada Day celebrations. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
From left: Councillor Ritesh Narayan, Mel Foat, and Mayor Marshall Chalmers work together during the three-legged, or in their case four-legged race during Canada Day Celebrations at John Peake Park July 1. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Chestermere City Councillors Yvette Wagner and Michelle Young help to serve the cake during the Canada Day celebrations July 1 at the library and John Peake Park. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Eight-year-old Jiah Smith competes in the kids potato sack race during Canada Day celebrations at John Peake Park July 1. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
The men strain against the rope during the men vs. women tug-o-war during Canada Day celebrations at John Peake Park July 1. Despite a valiant effort by the men, the women were victorious. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
