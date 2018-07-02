  • Advertisement

    Canada Day Celebrations

    Posted on July 2, 2018
    The Calgary Chinese Dance Company performed under the pavilion at John Peake park for the city’s Canada Day celebrations July 1. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    The Chestermere High School’s Swung Eights Quintet performed at the Canada Day celebrations at John Peake Park July 1. From Left: Grade 11 students Evan Lowe on Trumpet and Keely Evanoff on bass guitar. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    After winning the men vs women tug-o-war, the women team celebrate in front of the crowd that packed John Peake Park July 1 for the Canada Day celebrations. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    From left: Councillor Ritesh Narayan, Mel Foat, and Mayor Marshall Chalmers work together during the three-legged, or in their case four-legged race during Canada Day Celebrations at John Peake Park July 1. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Chestermere City Councillors Yvette Wagner and Michelle Young help to serve the cake during the Canada Day celebrations July 1 at the library and John Peake Park. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Eight-year-old Jiah Smith competes in the kids potato sack race during Canada Day celebrations at John Peake Park July 1. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    The men strain against the rope during the men vs. women tug-o-war during Canada Day celebrations at John Peake Park July 1. Despite a valiant effort by the men, the women were victorious. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

