Chestermere Lake Middle School band to compete at Nationals

After qualifying last year, Chestermere Lake Middle School’s (CLMS) band will be competing in May at nationals in Toronto.

The school qualified for nationals at the provincial competition last school year.

Since they are going to nationals a year after they qualified, the band has changed somewhat with students graduating and new students coming up into the band.

“I think for the grade eights it might be a little bit more difficult because we have to play to the caliber of the grade nines,” said Grade 8 student Nicole Taylor.

Taylor thinks this is a great opportunity for her fellow grade 8 students.

“We kind of have to go all in and focus and really give it our all,” she said.

Grade 9 student Katie Carlson said that it has been an adjustment to the new band from the group that competed at nationals last year.

“I think the atmosphere is a little bit different now that we’re the older group,” she said.

Last year’s grade 9 class, who have since graduated provided the leadership for the band.

“And now we’re the leaders so it’s a big chance in that sense,” said Carlson, “but, I think most of the players in the band are all pretty equal.”

Despite the changes she said there is still a good community feel to the band as all the new members have settled in by this point in the year.

With some of the band never having competed at a major competition before the CLMS band will be competing at the Airdrie Music Festival March 21 to help give everyone some experience in a competition.

There has also been a focus put on helping the kids stay focused on the music and not the spectacle and excitement of going to Toronto.

“As a band we should control our mindset to really focus on what we’re doing because we can’t underestimate what our competition will be like, especially in the Nationals,” said Grade 9 student Kathie Malidom.

Taylor said that its both exciting and nerve-wracking to be getting ready to compete in Toronto.

“You don’t know who’s going to show up…but the fact you were good enough to make it to a national competition really means something,” she said.

Grade 9 student Brenna Weaver said that one of the strategies they’ve been taught to help with the nerves is to focus on the music and not the size of the competition or the tourism of visiting Toronto.

In preparation for the trip, in addition to rehearsing, the band has been busy fundraising to help offset the costs of the trip and will be holding several more between now and the competition.