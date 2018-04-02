Chestermere wins prestigious provincial skating award

A Chestermere girl is up for a national award thanks to her commitment and dedication to figure skating and helping others.

Fourteen-year-old Grace Peori was nominated by Ice Edge Skating Club coach Heather McFarlane for the Skate Canada Section Program Assistant Award.

Peori has won the regional award and will also be presented the Alberta award May 5 in Edmonton. That makes her eligible for the national award.

While maintaining a busy skating schedule herself, Peori spends up to four days a week working PreCan Skate, Can Skate and Junior StarSkate and has proven to be a valuable part of those programs.

The purpose of the Skate Canada award is to recognize dedicated program assistants who continuously share the organization’s vision with all participants of the program.

This award is presented to those who are not only great assets to the coaching team on the ice, but also show their commitment off the ice by providing support and assistance to the club and its registrants.

Lions Club donates sticks

The Chestermere Rec Centre has ringette sticks for the drop-in program starting April 10 thanks to a donation from the Lions Club.

The Lions Club has provided the Centre with $500 so that that kids can use two sets of sticks for the program that will run until June 24. The floor ringette program is designed to introduce girls aged six and up to the sport and show them the skills needed before they move onto the ice.

There are three age categories for the program, six-to-nine, ages 10-to-13 and aged 14-plus.