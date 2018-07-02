Chestermere’s school backpack program is accepting donations

Chestermere’s backpack program has begun taking donations of school supplies and needs residents help in sustaining another year.

“The backpack program is to help clients alleviate stressors elated to back to school expenses,” said Community Resource worker of four years Paulette Tippe.

Residents who wish to donate to the backpack program can make cash donations, gift card donations, or unused school supply donations to the Christmas with Dignity (CWD) organization until Aug. 17.

“It’s whatever you want to bring,” said Communications Lead Megan Matthies.

With the school year finishing up there are many unused school supplies that can also be donated.

“You can donate anything from a box of crayons to 100 gift cards,” said Matthies.

“The gift cards give the kids a chance to go spend and feel happy that they can go and choose their own things,” Tippe added, “For me, having the kids go and shop is really exciting.”

The need for school supply donations has increased on a daily basis in the seven years the program has run in Chestermere, however, the amount of donations has decreased.

“Every year the demand has increased,” Tippe added, “Unfortunately, I believe because of the financial situation that’s happening now, the donations have decreased.

“We really need the word out about how much we need donations,” Tippe added.

The families the backpack program helps had received severance packages that are now at the end of their ropes, Tippe said, the clients have used most of the resources they had and are now on their last legs.

“We want to make sure we can help as many students as we can. It’s all about the kids, it’s to help them get excited about school. We don’t want to see any kids left behind,” said Tippe.

In 2013, 23 students were registered for the backpack program, in 2017 the backpack program had 129 registered students.

“I’m positive that this program started because of the need to alleviate any stressors that our clients are facing,” Tippe said.

Families who are wanting to become involved with the backpack program first need to complete an intake to asses that the criteria to become part of the initiative is met.

This process includes meeting with Tippe to discuss expenses and income, however, she said if clients have a child tax credit or have had school fees waves, they are automatically eligible for the backpack program.

The backpack program is short-term funding for people who are requiring an extra hand, Matthies said.

“The backpack program is spot-gap funding before we can get [families] connected with longer term support,” Matthies said.

“We have families on a day to day basis that come in who are so thankful and moved by this program. They are in such financial distress that this program really helps with starting the school year,” Tippe said.

To get involved in the backpack program residents can visit Chestermere City Hall and ask for Paulette Tippe to get started.