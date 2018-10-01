City looking into future of seniors housing

The City of Chestermere wants to know what its residents think seniors housing should look like in Chestermere.

“What is the need and what can we do as a municipality to work with and enhance the ability to start finding solutions to that [need],” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

He said that the need for some sort of senior’s housing was voiced by the community during the election campaign.

“We don’t have anything available,” said Chalmers, “so, we made that a priority.”

He praised the work of the Action Group for Aging in Place.

“But it’s time for the City of Chestermere to take the lead through the mayor’s office and council,” said Chalmers.

He said that while this was part of their strategic plan, he decided to move it forwards and get work started on seniors housing sooner than originally planned.

With all of the city’s planned new developments it’s important to have, “a clear understanding as to what the needs are.”

Chalmers said that a lot of have come to the city to be closer to their families and want to be able to stay her as they age.

“Or they’ve been here all their life and they don’t want to have to move away from the community,” he said.

“Currently we don’t have anything that’s available to allow that and that’s exactly what we’re trying to determine,” said Chalmers.

The survey is intended to find out what the needs are in the community and build a base for the discussion of what sort of seniors housing is needed in Chestermere.

“We have to know exactly or nail it down as close as we can what is the need of the community at this point in time and moving forward,” said Chalmers.

The survey results should provide this information for council.

For more information or to take the survey go to www.chestermere.ca/seniors.