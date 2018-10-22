City planning needed small business successfull

Dr Pouteaux writes a great article regarding Small Business Week. Small Businesses are the engine of the economy – recognized by all levels of government.

Regarding the good Dr’s Number 6 “Small Businesses make a community unique”- small businesses with storefronts thrive when there is traffic passing in front of their business. Unfortunately the effect of poor city planning from previous evolutions of Chestermere Administration, has left the City with convoluted shopping. No “main street” or significant business district. Reasons that retail doesn’t come to Chestermere – proximity to Calgary and poor storefront traffic (both pedestrian and vehicles).

Many small businesses struggle with “Where do I open my establishment?”

I sincerely hope that the current Chalmers Administration and its new CAO will recognize that- with new residential development west of Rainbow Road – there does NOT need to be a new and separate business district.

We do not need a fourth.

It would arguably make some sense to place new retail space across Rainbow Road from the existing Rainbow Falls Businesses (where Eric’s No Frills is) – thus creating a larger space with critical mass traffic, attractive to all sized businesses.

Thanks

Rob Bauhuis