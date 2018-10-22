CLS Minor Basketball Season Kickoff

CLS Minor Basketball is excited to kick off another fall/winter season in the Calgary Minor Basketball Association (CMBA) league. The past two weekends, CLS competed in the CMBA seeding rounds and will now be placed in their appropriate divisions for the regular season. Watch for regular updates as our teams compete to win city championships!

CLS is very excited to have hooked up with Impact Basketball Training, who are offering individual and group basketball training sessions for CLS players and any other basketball players in the community. For more information or to join these training sessions, please go to our Facebook page by searching @clsminorbasketball.

Lastly, CLS is proud to announce that our very own Noah Harris signed a basketball scholarship to Utah State University Eastern (USU Eastern). Noah has been involved with CLS in many different capacities over the past four years as both a player and coach. USU Eastern head coach Chelsey Warburton announced the signing of Noah by saying, “Noah brings a contagious energy for the game. With her length, quickness, and desire to defend she will be a great asset to our team.” We are very excited and proud of Noah and look forward to following her this year and years to come. Good Luck Noah!