Council creates seniors housing task force

City council approved the creation of a Council Task Force on Seniors Housing at the Nov. 20 council meeting.

The task force is intended to provide a leadership role in the development of seniors housing in Chestermere.

This work will involve connecting council with and involving members of the community, interest groups and developers in support of the seniors housing initiative.

In approving the task force, council fulfilled a promise made by Mayor Chalmers who announced the city’s intent to create a task force at the Seniors Housing Roundtable held on Oct. 29.

As part of the proposal, staff recognized that there are existing community groups, such as the Action Group on Aging in Place (AGAP) that are already working towards finding a solution to the city’s lack of aging in place infrastructure.

To avoid confusion or the duplication of work, the city plans to invite members from AGAP, the Whitecappers and the Seniors Coalition of Chestermere to be members of the Council Task Force on Seniors Housing.