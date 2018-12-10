December 2018 Mayor’s Message

The holiday season is upon us, and while I know this is a busy time of year for residents, I hope you can find some time to enjoy the season right here in Chestermere.

I had the pleasure of ringing in the holidays at Winter Lights Festival and was happy to see many of you there! There have also been some amazing community events such as the Winter Readiness Vehicle Check event and the Community Christmas Party at the Rec Centre.

But there are still many great holiday events to come! City Council and I hope to see you at the following upcoming events:

•Chamber Christmas Social: On December 13 join the business community and other organizations for their annual Christmas party. This networking event is open to Chamber members and non-members. More info here.

•Kids’ Holiday Store: On December 15 children will browse the Holiday Store to purchase gifts for loved ones. All gifts at the store are $5, and the funds raised go right back to help residents in need throughout the year. There will also be other activities including crafts, 50/50 draw and family portraits. More info here.

•Christmas Market: Also on December 15, you can stop by the Rec Centre and browse through the Market for appetizing treats and handmade items to purchase. Food donations and gift cards will also be accepted for those in need in the community. More info here.

•Skate with Santa: On December 24 skate with Santa at the Rec Centre. This free event is open to everyone, and there will also be hot chocolate and goodies for the kids. More info here.

•Western Canada Pond Hockey Tournament: From December 27-29 the biggest pond hockey championship in Western Canada is coming to Chestermere! As a hockey player myself, I’m looking forward to this event and welcoming players from all over the country. There’s still time to register your team. More info here.

I hope everyone has a wonderful and safe Christmas and very happy holidays. On behalf of Council and myself, we look forward to serving you in the New Year!

mchalmers@chestermere.ca