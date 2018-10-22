The Chestermere Lions Club Annual Pumpkin Patch was a hit among families looking to spend an afternoon together finding the perfect pumpkin.

“It went really well,” said Event Coordinator and Chestermere Lions Club member Dawn Seguin.

Not only did families have over 300 pumpkins to choose from, but once they found a pumpkin they were able to grab free coffee, hot chocolate, juice, hot dogs, or popcorn while listening to the Chestermere Public Library read Halloween themed stories.

“Everybody loves it. Usually they get their pumpkin, take it to their car, come back and get some food,” Seguin said.

She added, “It’s social. People all know each other, it’s a nice family outing, it really is.”

New to the Chestermere Lions Club Annual Pumpkin Patch was a face painting station, and balloon animals.

“It’s been a nice edition,” Seguin added, “Everybody makes it click, the pumpkins are there but there’s other little things. We just want to keep it simple, because when it’s simple it’s uncomplicated.”

For Seguin, the best part of the Chestermere Lions Club Annual Pumpkin Patch is seeing all of the children run to find the perfect pumpkin.

“Some pumpkins are small enough that they can pick them up,” she said.

Not only is the Chestermere Lions Club Annual Pumpkin Patch a good outing for families, but it also helps the community, Seguin said.

All of the proceeds raised by purchasing a $10 pumpkin go directly back into Chestermere through a variety of initiatives such as the Dog Guide Walk, Lemonade Day, Senior Week Free Pancake Breakfast, Food Bank donations, and many more.

“I just love when you’re driving down, and you look over at the field and you go, is that ever neat,” Seguin added, “It’s a perfect day, the lake looks nice, it’s all good.”