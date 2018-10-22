Have an opinion about seniors’ housing in Chestermere?

Chestermere, AB – Starting to think about downsizing now that your kids have left the nest? Wondering what your options are in Chestermere? Currently, there are no dedicated seniors’ housing options in Chestermere, but the City is looking to change that! The community will come together on October 29 to address this topic.

“Council and I recognize that there is a significant gap in the community around seniors’ housing and with the help of the community we are working towards finding a solution,” says Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

The Roundtable is an opportunity to make important contributions to the City of Chestermere’s Seniors’ Housing Action Plan.

The results of the recent Seniors’ Housing Surveys will also be presented. Over 400 people participated in two surveys that were open to the community from September 21 – October 15. Data from the surveys aims to identify the most appropriate types of housing required and create a better scope of seniors’ needs in the community.

“We hope that you will join us for this important conversation,” says Chalmers.

All are welcome to attend the Seniors’ Housing Roundtable held on October 29 at the Lakeside Golf Club (555 Lakeside Greens Drive.) Please register in advance at chestermere.ca/seniors to reserve your spot!