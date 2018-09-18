Kids running for cancer research

Elementary school students showed their support for the battle with cancer during the annual Terry Fox Run on Sept. 14.

Prairie Waters Elementary School has been working towards the same goal for over three decades, which is to pledge donations, and to carry on Terry Fox’s legacy, grade three teacher at the Prairie Waters Elementary School and organizer of the Terry Fox Run Tiffany Speers said.

“The biggest thing is getting the kids thinking about some of the attributes we focus on in school, like caring, being emphatic, thinking about others,” she added, seeing her students showing those attributes makes the Terry Fox Run a really special event for the school.

Throughout the last three decades that Prairie Waters Elementary School has participated in the country-wide Terry Fox Run students, parents, and faculty have been supportive and involved.

“We have really good participation every year,” said Speers.

“We have lots of parent involvement, students are always here, and they love this day. It’s something we look forward to every year,” she said.

“We talk about Terry Fox as being a hero, someone who we really look up to, one person can make such an impact and the kids really receive that well, and that’s why we have such great participation every year,” she added, “Terry Fox has impacted people in such a way, Chestermere has really embraced him.

“It’s something that impacts people, unfortunately we know people who suffer from cancer, or who have passed away from cancer. This makes us think about how we can do something to help, I think that’s meaningful to everybody,” Speers said.

Seeing her student’s enjoyment during the Terry Fox Run, seeing her co-works run, and seeing the parents helping and walking with their children was the best part of Speers’ day.

“It’s a special day. Everybody takes part, pitches in, and makes it a great day. It’s something we look forward to every year,” Speers said.

She added, “Everybody goes at it with a different mindset. We’re here for the same reason, some people are walking, some people are running.

“The weather is chillier, but it doesn’t stop us from doing what we know is right and that we’re making an impact one person at a time.”