Lightening the Christmas load

Hailey LaKing-Smith, who has lived in Strathmore for the past five years, is thankful for the support her community is showing her family this holiday season.

After being diagnosed with Cowden Syndrome, which is a rare genetic cancer disorder that increases the probability of contracting many types’ cancer, LaKing-Smith wanted to help her family.

In order to lift some of the stress from her husband, and to lighten the Christmas load for families in the community, LaKing-Smith began wrapping Christmas gifts for people who don’t have the time.

“I can’t work. I was trying to think of ways to help during Christmas, everybody really doesn’t have time to wrap all the time, I figured I’d offer to help out,” LaKing-Smith said.

She added, “I started wrapping last year to help my husband with costs around Christmas, because of my health he misses a lot of time from work.

“I like to do it to help out.”

Although wrapping Christmas gifts began as a way to help her family, it now keeps LaKing-Smiths mind occupied and off of her many upcoming surgeries, including a hysterectomy before Christmas and a mastectomy in January.

“It keeps me busy, I’m artistic I like to put my own twist on everything,” she said.

To date, LaKing-Smith has had six clients with bulk orders, she added, the smallest order was four gifts.

The amount of support LaKing-Smith has received from the community has been very helpful for her family.

“People have come and given me more than what the owed for their presents, I find that pretty cool,” LaKing-Smith said, “It really helps.”

LaKing-Smith is charging $15 for 10 small gifts to be wrapped, or $5 per large gift, which includes bows, wrapping paper, ribbon, and name tags.

To have gifts wrapped by LaKing-Smith up until Dec. 18, please call 403-324-0728.

She added, “Every little bit helps, I want to raise as much as I can.”