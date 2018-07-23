Local choir returns from successful East Coast tour

Local choral group, The Chestermere Soundwaves, found a new passion for bringing music to the community after returning from the group’s first tour of Newfoundland.

“It’s always been more of a charity group bringing music to the community,” said The Soundwaves Coordinator and nine-year performer Karen Rideout.

After Sarah Moore, The Chestermere Soundwaves Director, first took over the reins for the group they were able to develop songs that are more harmonious, Rideout said.

“Sarah has a really good knowledge of harmony, so the music we do now is the best quality of music we’ve done,” she added.

After Rideout pitched the idea of conducting a tour with her choir, the group was eager for the possibility of getting paid to perform.

Rideout added, The Chestermere Soundwaves have 18 members, 14 of which went on the tour.

The tour was formed around one performance in a heritage church in Brigus N.L, Rideout said.

“They said they would love for us to come sing and we even get paid to do it.

“It was just the idea of wow we can go on a tour,” Rideout said.

The performance in Birgus was followed with another show in an Irish bar on George St. in St. John F.L.

“On Canada Day we performed “Oh Canada” on Cape Spear which is the most East point in North America,” Moore said, “that was really amazing.”

“We got to live the culture, and sing where we chose to sing,” Rideout added.

“We were out on a boat tour on Canada Day and they said they would love to hear us sing “Oh Canada,” and there were two other choirs on board, so we had this rousing rendition of “Oh Canada,” Rideout said.

Moore added, the choral group did more impromptu performances than they expected on little peaks over towns.

“It was amazing,” Rideout said.

One memory of the tour that stands out for her was going to Rideout’s brothers house for a lobster dinner and for a short performance.

“We were just going to do a few songs for them on their patio and all of a sudden a bunch of neighbours came over with lawn chairs they all set up chairs below us and we had this huge audience it just felt like we were living as a part of the community,” Moore said.

“It was so amazing how much we were embrace by all the little communities we performed in,” Moore added, “That was a moment that was really cool to connect with so many people.”

Not only did the tour bring music to new communities, and bring residents together, but the adventure also connected The Chestermere Soundwaves.

“I really think it was something that brought us closer as a group, everybody when they came back said it was the best trip because we were among friends. It was pretty neat,” Rideout said.

“Singing in a group everyone has their part but when you all come together in a song–that’s what this trip felt like. We all came together, and our voices blended so much better,” Rideout said.

“When a group becomes more cohesive songs get easier too because we all know our part, knowing how to build our harmony faster, and make songs better, when you get to that level it makes our practices have a lot more joy because we get it easier,” Rideout added.

The motivation behind going on tour was that the group has been completing the same performance circuit for numerous years and the group felt ready to challenge themselves, Moore said.

“We always say the reason for doing what we do is the joy you can bring to other people by playing music. That’s really why we are a choir that’s our mission statement. Bring music to people who need it,” Moore added, “We thought that by going on tour we could expand that community.”

The Chestermere Soundwaves are extremely grateful for the support the group received throughout the fundraising portion of planning for the tour.

A gala event was held in May, which had an amazing turnout Rideout said, the event covered nearly 100 per cent of the cost of the tour.

“I think the whole process of prepping for this trip just highlighted to us how amazing this community is and we are so fortunate to be a part of it,” Moore said.

“Because of the support we received, we have plans of giving back to the community,” Rideout added, The Chestermere Soundwaves have been invited to perform at the Fall Fair in September.

“We hope to be able to give back and contribute to the fabric of the community by just keeping up our involvement,” Moore said.

For Rideout touring in her home town was a really special experience, all of the closet people in her life got to meet each other for the first time.

“It really was a coming together of friends and family,” Rideout said.

However, getting to the point of touring has not come without some hurdles for The Chestermere Soundwaves.

“We’re a group of people who have had some tragedy in life. It’s a milestone that despite all of that we could come together as a group and see joy in the faces of those people who have been struggling for a while,” Rideout said.

“For me it’s being a part of something wonderful. Just this group of people who share music within the community with people who either really need or want to listen to it it’s a very nice experience,” Rideout added.

“I view every member of this group as a great friend. If you could pick the best people, this world it would be of all of them. They are amazing,” Moore said.

She added, singing is an intimate experience, and getting to see the different sides of the people in the group who she looks up to really meant a lot to her and allowed her to know who they are even more deeply.

“Getting to tour was a great way to celebrate how far we’ve come,” Moore added.

“For us it’s fun, seeing the impact on other people. Being a part of a group that we can actually enact these changes or have this effect of people.

“It’s being a part of something bigger than yourself, so you can have this positive impact on other people. It’s a vessel for us to do that,” Moore said.