New beginnings

The Saint Gabriel Parish Church’s sixth annual Angels on High fundraiser allowed the parish to bond with their new priest on Sept. 8.

Father James Hagel, originally from Medicine Hat Alta., officially started on Sept. 1 at the Saint Gabriel Parish Church.

“September is when everything starts up making it a little bit harder to start in September, but it’s when the bishop wanted me to come here so I have to obey,” Hagel said.

He added, “It’s one of the hardest parts. We have chastity, poverty, and obedience. Obedience is always the toughest.”

Hagel has been sent throughout southern Alberta, including Calgary, High River, and he has completed schooling in Ottawa Ont.

“I haven’t been sent to Lethbridge yet. I’m waiting for that one,” Hagel added.

Although Hagel has been busy getting to know the community, and talking to children in school, he has also had the opportunity to bond with the parish because of the Angels on High fundraiser.

For Hagel, being able to hike and camp for a weekend with the church community was a great way to get to know everyone.

As of now, Hagel has three top priorities for the Saint Gabriel Parish Church, including maintaining and building the parish, building a church, and getting involved with charities which support the homeless, women’s shelters, and international disasters.

Organizer of the Angels on High fundraiser Sarah Papke said the transition of a new Priest has gone well.

“Just like any transition, sometimes you have anxiety going into it, wondering what’s going to be different,” Papke said, “Angels on High did a lot to help that transition, and help it to more relaxed.

“It was a really good mix of people, everyone did what I was hoping, they mingled, friendships were formed on the trail,” she said.

“Father James just dived right in with us,” Papke added.

Right now, Papke’s goal is to ensure a spiritual space will be built, so the catholic community will have a space other than a school gymnasium.

“If people are looking for us, they’re looking for a church, they’re not looking for a school.”

Papke said, “Every Friday we have to transform the gym. It’s difficult, it’s not easy.”

She added, “The gym will do temporarily, but I still crave having a sacred space.”

The more people who know that the Saint Gabriel Parish Church is held in a school gymnasium, the more people will get involved and talk about a shared ideas, values, and desires to have a spiritual space, the easier it will be to build, Papke said.

For Chestermere resident, and Mt. Lougheed climber Colleen Dreifke climbing a mountain is symbolic to building a church.

“Going up the mountain together, supporting one another is really good, and it does provide a good template for struggles in life,” Dreifke added, “You can draw upon everybody and their talents, and keep everybody going to the top.

“We see our mountain as a big mountain, so hopefully we can all conquer it together.”

For Dreifke having the priest at the Angels on High fundraiser was great, seeing his energy, and willingness to trust everyone was really special.

“The biggest thing about having a new priest is that he is diocesan, and he will be with us for a really long time. Which is so good, because we need to build a church. You really want your pastor to see it all the way to the end,” Dreifke said.

She added, “He is young and full of energy. We’re just really thankful that he said yes and came out.”

For lead climber of Mt. Lougheed Kevin Papke, having Hagel participate in the Angels on High fundraiser was a way to break the ice.

“How you perceive someone is how the first impressions are, and the first impressions were positive,” he said.

For Papke, right now adapting to the new priest, and learning about what things he wants to focus on is the most important.

Although Hagel is busy getting acquainted with the community, he has been thinking of getting involved in curling during the winter.

“The difficulty is, I’m single. Married couples always come and start a mixed team with another married couple. I don’t come with that.

He added, “I spare with friends whenever they need help. I’m not afraid to skip, but I think my arms are better for sweeping.”

The Saint Gabriel Parish Church will be hosting a Community Christmas Dinner, dance a silent auction at the Rec Centre on Nov. 24, where proceeds will go to building the spiritual space and community initiatives.

Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased by calling 403-455-0196.

“It’s hosted by the Catholic community, but it’s for the entire community,” Sarah said.