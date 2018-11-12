Our Lady of Wisdom School holds annual Food Drive

Our Lady of Wisdom School held their annual We Scare Hunger Food Drive in October. Spearheaded by the Community of Caring and Mrs. Raposo’s class a Turkey Trot competition was set up where classes were given a turkey poster with no feathers. Students watched their turkey grow with glorious feathers each time five food items were collected. The turkeys were then sent to the hallway where students could see their feathered friend race to the finish line. It was a close competition, with Santiago of 6Gosselin earning the win with 737 items; Turkey Stewart of 5Labib coming in second with 633 items; and Feathers of Hope of 5Kind finishing third with 531 items. In total, the school community donated 5,551 food items—the largest amount of food Our Lady of Wisdom has collected since the school opened. The Chestermere Fire Department came Nov. 5 to help load up the donated food and haul it to the Chestermere Food Bank. Photos submitted