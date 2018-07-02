Police remind residents to report crimes in Chestermere

After some residents discovered a note from Canada Post saying there would be no delivery of mail due to a break in at their mailboxes on West Chestermere Drive the RCMP are reminding people to report all crimes to the police.

“If a person’s mail was stolen they should report it to the police regardless of the chances an offender will be caught,” said Chestermere RCMP Detachment Commander Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz.

“This enables the police to identify issues and areas to monitor in addition to the opportunity to educate victims of these crimes on how to prevent further victimization,” he said.

When it comes to theft of mail, Wielgosz said that identity theft and other fraudulent use of the information are of greatest concern.

“Theft from mail can lead to fraudulent use of received financial cards, identity theft, and potential for obtaining credit in a victim’s name,” he said.

More information on common scams being used in Canada can be found online at the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm