Preparing youth for the future

Synergy is giving youth the information they need in order to move out successfully.

The Moving Out and Moving On youth workshop will be held on Nov. 17, beginning at 10 a.m., until 2:30 p.m., and is geared for youth and young adults aged 16 to 24.

“We consulted with our Coffee Talk youth over the summer, and many of them were interested in a moving out workshop,” said Synergy Resource Coordinator Khadija Samoylove.

“Moving out is big task, and they wanted to be prepared for it,” Samoylove said.

The Moving Out and Moving On workshop be facilitated by the Canadian Mental Health Association, and will include lecture-style teaching, discussions, a rental finding activity, lunch, and door prizes.

Moving Out and Moving On will teach youth how to find affordable housing rentals, how to communicate with landlords, how to deal with conflicts, and how to budget while living independently.

“It will provide them with the knowledge to move out with less stress,” Samoylove said.

She added, many of the youth who participate in Synergy activities and programs will be finishing high school within the next two years and are considering university. This workshop will help them find accommodations easily and help them understand living independently, so they are able to reduce the stress associated with moving out.

“It will help make them more financially, mentally, and emotionally prepared for this big step in their lives,” Samoylove said.

“Moving out is a big step, and an important turning point in many youth’s lives,” Samoylove added.

Learning how to live independently is something that youth don’t learn about in school but can have a huge negative impact if they aren’t prepared, Samoylove said.

She added, “We want to prepare youth and young adults in the community to be ready for the next stage in their life.”

Not only will Moving Out and Moving On benefit youth who are ready to take the next step in their lives, but it will also benefit the community as a whole.

“By providing youth with information on how to move out effectively, they will be better at communicating with their future landlords and can help fill up rental spaces in the community.

“By decreasing their stress, it will help them channel their energy into their passion, and goals for the future, and allow them more time and energy to give back to their community,” Samoylove said.

Youth and young adults can attend Moving Out and Moving On for free by emailing Samoylove at khadija@yoursynergy.ca or by calling 403-212-0242. To ensure a spot, please email by Nov. 15.

For more information about programs offered at Synergy and upcoming events please visit the website at https://www.yoursynergy.ca/.