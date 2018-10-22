Property crime on the rise

Chestermere RCMP continue to reinforce plan initiatives as presented in the quarterly report to Chestermere council on Oct. 15.

Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz said priority number one for Chestermere RCMP is to reduce property crimes, including theft from motor vehicles, theft of vehicles, and break and enters.

“The goal of this priority is to reduce crimes in the area by five per cent this year,” Wielgosz said.

However, property crimes increased from 88 reported incidents last year to a total of 102 reported crimes in the area.

“Factors contributing to this rise is a 1.97 per cent increase in population, persistent complacency with leaving vehicles and residences insecure, a noticeable increase in reporting, and a higher detection rate by members on patrol,” Wielgosz said.

“While these instances are covered by insurance it does affect our insurance rates for this city. A big concern is what is done with this property after it gets stolen? Particularly stolen vehicles that are typically used for further crimes,” he said.

Wielgosz added, the following strategies are in place, including habitual offender management, notifying persons of interest, voluntary registry of home surveillance, and the Chestermere Theft Prevention Program.

“Chestermere RCMP monitors persons in the community involved in organized crime,” Wielgosz added, “The first step in the process is for a member to introduce themselves to that person, to let them know we are aware they are in the community, and of course we would like for them to abide by a law binding lifestyle.”

Voluntary registry of home surveillance was made a top priority initiative this year.

“While the program has been advertised in local media and on the city of Chestermere Website, further participation is needed to help solve crimes in the city,” Wielgosz said.

Wielgosz added that in part with the Chestermere Theft Prevention Program, foot patrols within the community will again occur to ensure vehicles are secure.

An informative pamphlet will be left behind on the seat, and locked, if a vehicle is found to be unsecure. If a vehicle if found running and unlocked, the member will knock on the resident’s door to provide theft prevention information.

During this quarter of the Chestermere Theft Prevention Program a total of 371 vehicles were checked, and 22 were found unlocked, some with high value items in sight.

Chestermere RCMP is continuing with traffic safety initiatives including traffic enforcement, check stop programs, and public education programs such as school visits.

For more information please visit the Chestermere RCMP Quarterly Report on the City of Chestermere Website at http://www.chestermere.ca/.