Quigley enjoying hockey life in Portland

In a season where he’s become a steady player on a solid team in one of the coolest cities in North America, Matthew Quigley is still thinking of home.

So when asked to provide his highlight of the WHL as his Portland Winterhawks head into the post-season, it was the trip through the home province that stands out the most.

“The Alberta trip was really cool,” said the 19-year-old defenceman. “I got to play in all the rinks I idolized growing up, the Saddledome, the Enmax in Lethbridge. We got to play in the new rink in Edmonton. Playing in all those rinks was super cool.”

Quigley made a big jump this season in his second campaign with the Winterhawks. He’s played almost all the games, put up two goals and 20 assists and been given a big role in stopping opponents from scoring.

Most of what the the Rocky Mountain Raiders product does isn’t going to show up in stats though, but he’s embraced taking on a bigger role with the Winterhawks, who have strong playoff aspirations as they face the Spokane Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs.

“It was a big adjustment, just getting comfortable making the plays you have made your whole live but at that level,” Quigley said. “Having a consistent game every night is super important to getting those heavier minutes. I have to make the good first passes and be defensively responsible, stuff like that.

“Penalty kill, blocking shots, taking a hit to make a play … that’s the stuff that really matters.”

It certainly didn’t hurt that when the Winterhawks came to Calgary, they brought out the offensive firepower and won by a count of 7-3 on Nov. 22.

Quigley didn’t hit the scoresheet there in front of his mom and sister, but the experience isn’t one to forget.

Being so far away from home has been made easy by the team and the city. Portland is known for its relaxed culture, and it seems to suit the Alberta native nicely.

“It takes a bit getting used to for sure but I don’t think there is anywhere I would rather be than Portland,” Quigley said. “It’s a beautiful city and has a second-to-none organization. I wouldn’t pass this up to be closer to home.

“It’s cool to be in another country and to be so far away. You get to experience new things being away from Alberta or Saskatchewan.”

Part of what makes Quigley so pleased with his situation is the team is poised to do big things. They were fighting for top spot in the U.S. Division all season, but in the final month of the season they caught fire, winning six of seven games before dropping a 5-1 decision to Seattle on March 17.

“It’s been really fun the second half of the season,” Quigley said. “We’ve had a really close team this year. We’re just trying to get our game to where we want it to be and to be peaking right before playoffs. That’s really important for us to be feeling good heading into the playoffs.

“We are all pretty excited to get started in playoffs. This year we’ve had the motto of ‘Championship Habits’. All year we’ve been preparing for this. Hopefully we can make a real run of it. That’s what everyone wants to do.”