Ready to roll this October

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) announced that they are ready to begin managing and distributing the sale of cannabis in Alberta once it become legal this October.

“The AGLC is committed to providing the Alberta market with access to federally regulated cannabis in a safe and fiscally responsible manner, while helping to shrink the illicit market,” said Niaz Nejad, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President, Gaming & Cannabis, with the AGLC.

“We are confident that those we are working with will help us fulfil our responsibilities to Albertans,” said Nejad.

The AGLC has finalized the contracts with 13 licenced cannabis producers to supply cannabis to the AGLC for distribution in Alberta.

Agreements have also been made with the AGLC’s distribution and warehousing partners, well in advance of the legalization date of Oct. 17.

The 13 licensed producers were selected from a total of 31 respondents to an a request for and expression of interest that closed this past February.

Producers whose product will be available in Alberta are: 7 Acres/The Supreme Cannabis Company, ABCann Global, Aphria Inc., Aurora, CannTrust, Canopy Growth, Emblem Cannabis, Maricann Group Inc., MedReleaf Corp., Organigram, Starseed Medicinal Inc., UP Cannabis Inc., and Weed MD.

Once cannabis is legalized in Canada, the AGLC said that they will continue to engage with new licensed producers with an emphasis on Alberta-based producers.

As of Oct. 17, Albertans will be able to purchase cannabis either in retail locations or directly from the AGLC online at albertacannabis.org.

Online orders will be delivered by Canada Post and Purolator, while retail locations will be served by the existing AGLC warehousing and distribution system.